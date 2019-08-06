Sunny for Tuesday, more t-storms Wednesday

From Storm Team 5…

We’ll hold on to a few morning clouds left over from the system that brought us rain Monday. Tuesday will be a nice day with sunshine returning, and highs back in the low 80s. It will also be little humid.

In the afternoon, there is just a SLIGHT CHANCE for an isolated shower, but most communities will be completely dry.

Later tonight, any clouds will clear out leaving plenty of stars above. Temperatures will drop close to the dew point overnight, around 60 degrees. Light winds and clear skies may bring on some patchy late night early morning fog.

Tomorrow bring back thunderstorms. We’ll have morning sunshine followed by increasing afternoon clouds – then a cold front bring the chance for potentially strong storms during the evening. This will start off in the northwoods first in the afternoon, and drop south to the Valley and lakeshore by the evening. It will be a muggy 85 degrees for the high.

Nice weather returns Thursday. It will be sunny, noticeably less humid, and a little breezy at times. Temperatures top out at a cooler 76 degrees.

Friday is the pick day of the week! Sunny skies and a comfortable high of 78 degrees.

Saturday will feature an additional chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially to the north. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Sunday turns partly sunny with a temperature back to 80.

Monday, a few more showers possible and 78 degrees.