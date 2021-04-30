Sunny Friday, very warm Saturday, and a soggy Sunday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Bright skies coming back to us on Friday! Following overnight rain showers, skies will open up to mostly sunny conditions into the late morning and afternoon. It will be cooler than yesterday by a touch with upper 50s to around 60 degrees highs – slightly cooler by the lake. The only downside is a breezy north wind gusting from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Skies will go from clear to partly cloudy Friday night. Winds should mainly be light in the evening, then picking up from south at 5 to 10 mph overnight – a low temperature of 41 degrees.

Early on Saturday there will be a few rain showers around. Partly sunny skies in the afternoon and a big warm up expected! Highs get well into the 70s, and several communities will be over 80 degrees – a little cooler by the lake. It’s going to be quite a WINDY day on Saturday with a S/SW wind picking up from 20 to 35 miles per hour.

Sunday will be cooler as rain showers will return to the forecast. Isolated showers may be around in the morning, while scattered showers or thunderstorms form in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will vary across the viewing area – southern spots may be in the 70s, while northern spots and lakeshore communities stay in the 50s.