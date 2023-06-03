The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We kept those above average temps around again for today, which means the chance for more pop-up thunderstorms! Those will be wrapping up very shortly as the sun sets, and we turn mostly clear for tonight with a low temp in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow we are still staying hot! High temps will be in the low 80s with abundant sunshine.

It’s not until late tomorrow night when an area of low pressure will move north of Wisconsin providing increasing cloud cover to wrap up your weekend. This system will also bring light passing showers throughout the day on Monday. This will not be a washout, although we could desperately use one as we only sit 0.70″ above away from a drought as of this evening.

That area of low pressure will have a cold front attached to it that will move through Monday into Tuesday and allow for more average, June-like temps.