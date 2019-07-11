Sunny, less humid Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

A big change up in the weather department for Thursday as lots of sunshine returns, but you’ll notice quite a drop in humidity. Cooler air will work in with north winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and we’ll get our highs to near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Get out the shades today! Less humidity is the rule for Thursday with highs near 80.

This evening and overnight will be beautiful – comfortable humidity and temperatures can be expected under clear skies. Overnight lows will be around 58 degrees.

More sunshine returns for Friday outside of a few passing clouds. Humidity will bump up again, and temperatures will be warmer in the mid 80s. The big question mark will come later in the evening around rain chances. A weak cooler front will work in the north and may set off a late day shower or thunderstorm – those chance most prevalent in the northwoods.

Saturday will be a touch cooler and slightly less humid, but we’ll still get highs to about 83 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will bring us into the afternoon.

Another round of sun on Sunday. The big change comes with a spike in humidity and temperatures back to 86 degrees.

Muggy, Muggy, Muggy on Monday. Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds, but highs will increase to 91 degrees! You can expect the heat index or “feels-like” temperature close to 100!

A cold front on Tuesday morning will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the day. It will stay muggy and hot with a high of 90.

Wednesday stays humid and warm. Partly sunny skies out there mid week and temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.