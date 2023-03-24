The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We have partly sunny skies to begin this Friday as an area of low pressure sits to our south, but will quickly see decreasing clouds as high pressure builds in and today will turn mostly sunny.

Into late tonight, we will start to see increasing cloud cover before our next round of snowfall moves in. This will put us in a Winter Weather Advisory from 1am – 4pm Saturday.

Here’s what to expect:

We dry out with partly sunny skies for bedtime Saturday.

Cooler temps remain to wrap up the month of March.