Sunny skies across Wisconsin Sunday, warmer this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A large area of high pressure centered to the east of Wisconsin will bring fantastic weather to the state today. Most of the state will see sunny skies with temperatures generally in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will notice slightly cooler temperatures along Lake Michigan and the bay with a southeast breeze.

Skies will remain on the clear side Sunday night with lows in the 40s.

We will begin the new work week with another sunny sky. Highs will start to get back closer to average with temperatures in the middle 70s away from the lake. Sunshine and dry weather will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as highs get a boost into the low to middle 80s both days.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and storm chances will increase late in the day and Thursday night. Those chances for showers and storms will stick around into Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Spotty shower chances linger into Saturday.

