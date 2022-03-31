The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Evening clouds and flurries will gradually give way to clearing skies after midnight. Lows will cool into the 20s with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday: Finally, sunny skies return to wrap up the work week. Highs will get back into the 40s, but we’ll stay a few degrees below average for the first day of April.

Another storm system brings scattered rain and snow showers to the area on Saturday before drier conditions return Sunday. Next week will feature highs in the 40s with more unsettled spring weather expected as scattered rain and snow showers move through.