Sunny skies and mild temperatures for a few more days

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Fantastic weather is in the forecast today! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs temperatures in the low to middle 60s. It will once again be a bit on the breezy side with westerly winds at 10-15 mph with higher gusts at times.

Tonight: Clear skies and quiet conditions will allow temperatures to cool into the 30s for many locations. Areas along the lake and Fox Valley should see lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will continue to run well above average early this week as clouds start to return Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for a good chance for showers for the middle of the week and early Thursday. Behind that system, we’ll have temperatures cool down quite a bit as highs only find their way into the low and middle 50s.