Sunny skies and mild temperatures right through the weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Blustery northeast winds early this evening will become much lighter late tonight. Under a clear sky lows will cool into the teens to the north with 20s to the south.

We’ll wrap up the weekend with really nice weather across the entire state! Skies will be full of sunshine and with a lighter wind temperatures should be able to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s away from the water Friday afternoon.

A pair of fantastic days arrive for the weekend with dry conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Sunny skies Saturday will give way to a few clouds Sunday. Temperatures will be very mild with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Be alert for an increased fire danger with increasing winds this weekend.

By next week our weather will turn unsettled with scattered rain showers arriving as early as Monday. The better chance for rain will move in Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures remain in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

