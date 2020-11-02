Sunny skies and rising temperatures this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure well to our south will bring clear skies and quiet weather to the area tonight. Lows will cool into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a west breeze.

Tuesday is Election Day and you couldn’t ask for better conditions to get out and vote! Skies will be clear with temperatures nearly ten degrees above average in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will be a southwest breeze at 5-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph possible.





Temperatures continue to rise the rest of the week as highs warm into the low and middle 60s. Our weather will remain on the dry side as well the rest of the week. Mild and quiet weather takes us into the upcoming weekend with temperatures in the middle 60s. A few more clouds build in on Sunday ahead of our next rain chance which arrives late Sunday and into Monday. Our weather pattern looks to trend on the cooler side next week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE