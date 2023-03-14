The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure has moved over Minnesota and is what has pushed the cloud cover out of our area since last night. For today, abundant sunshine is expected. Cloud cover will slowly increase overnight tonight.

A northerly wind yesterday behind that snow system pulled in much colder air for today. We will only top out with highs around 30 degrees.

Into Wednesday, a low-pressure system to our north will bring increasing cloud cover throughout the day. By the lunch hour, we will turn to partly cloudy, and then mostly cloudy for late tomorrow. This system will also bring passing sprinkles overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

A second system moves in from the south Thursday afternoon and will bring rain to most areas until late, when snow pushes through across the board into Friday, as temperatures drop back to around the freezing mark.

The cold air continues into Saturday with a chance for scattered light snow showers.

Sunshine and warmer temps move in for the official start of spring.