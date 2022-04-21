The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Thursday: Skies will clear throughout the day and lead to a sunny afternoon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be blustery out of the west at 10-25 mph.
Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with lows in the 40s. Winds will be light.
Clouds will return on Friday with scattered rain showers moving in from the south. It will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 50s. The weekend will begin with beautiful weather as highs pushing into the 70s with partly sunny skies and a blustery south wind. Rain chances will return Saturday night and Sunday. Behind that cold front temperatures will trend cooler next week with dry conditions through the middle of next week.
