Sunny skies and warmer weather on the way

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a gloomy and cool stretch of days across Northeast Wisconsin we have a much better forecast ahead as we approach the Memorial Day weekend. Cloud cover this evening will be on the decrease leading to a mostly clear sky. Lows tonight will cool into the mid and upper 40s.

Look for a mostly sunny sky on Wednesday with warmer temperatures getting into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The forecast across the state of Wisconsin is looking quite nice as well with most locations well into the 70s under sunny skies. Out on the lake and bay there will be a bit of a east breeze with winds around 1′-2′.





Some great weather will continue the rest of the work week. Skies remain mostly sunny on Thursday with a few more clouds on Friday. We will be dry both days with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday to lower and middle 70s Friday.

The extended holiday weekend will bring us temperatures that feel more summer-like across the area. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a spotty shower or storm. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Warmer air builds in on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s with another small chance for showers or a storm. We should begin to feel more humidity on Memorial Day with highs around 80 degrees and a slight chance for showers and storms.

By next Tuesday we will have drier air return with temperatures remaining above average in the mid to upper 70s.