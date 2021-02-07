Sunny skies, but a very cold end to the weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunny skies, but brutally cold temperatures are in the forecast for this Sunday. Highs will be more than 20 degrees below average as many areas will struggle to get into positive territory. A west wind will make it feel like -15° to -25° throughout most of the day. This will be the second day of the season with highs not reaching 10 degrees. On average Green Bay sees just over six of these days.

Some cloud cover will move through tonight which will prevent temperatures from falling more, but it’ll be another cold night with air temperatures in the single digits to teens below zero. Wind chills will approach -25° at times.

The forecast this week brings plenty of cold, but fairly tranquil weather to northeast Wisconsin. Highs remain chilly in the upper single digits to low teens for highs. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds as a small chance for light snow arrives late in the week. This snow doesn’t look to bring a large impact to travel. Temperatures will remain on the cold side even into next weekend.