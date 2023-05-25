The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very nice stretch of weather taking us through the next week, starting today! High pressure will be regaining control of our weather across Wisconsin, and that should clear the clouds out and lighten up the winds. Sunny skies take temps up a notch to the middle and upper 60s, mid 50s near Lake Michigan. ENE winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour.

Calm winds and mainly clear skies will bring on a cool night again. Tonight will likely be the last time we talk about frost this season as some low lying areas, and the northwoods will fall into the low and mid 30s. Many will not get cold enough for frost with lows generally around 39 degrees.

Warmer weather Friday with sunny skies and some high, thin clouds. The high jumps to 74 degrees.

Looking great Saturday! Sunny and 78 degrees.

Mostly sunny on Sunday and 80 degrees.

Dry and warm for Memorial Day. Mostly sunny and 83 degrees.