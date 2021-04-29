Sunny skies to end the week before weekend rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Dry weather this evening will then give way to a few spotty rain showers through the late overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s to lower 40s with a northwest breeze.

Friday: A nice day is on tap to wrap up the week. Look for plenty of sunshine on Friday with temperatures right around average for this time of the year in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees away from Lake Michigan.

A rain shower could linger into early Saturday before highs soar well into the 70s. We’ll have a better chance for showers and storms on Sunday with temperatures in the 60s.

Highs will be on the cooler side early next week with rain chances lingering through Tuesday before some drier weather builds in for the middle of the week.