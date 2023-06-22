The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very strong area of high pressure continues to keep us sunny, dry and very hot! Today in Green Bay, we hit a high temp of 86 degrees and the above average temps don’t end there. We keep upper 80s into tomorrow and Saturday along with the very sunny conditions.

The dry conditions are also not helping the near surface wildfire smoke that continues to sit over us. With an easterly breeze, the atmosphere has mixed this smoke down to our atmosphere keeping in an Air Quality Alert through Friday at 11pm. It is recommended to stay indoors if you are in a sensitive group for breathing during this time period.

By Saturday night an area of low pressure will sit just off to our east giving us increased cloud cover, and will move over our area by Sunday morning, bringing in our next rain chance (finally)! We will continue to see rain all day long Sunday and Monday before clearing skies on Tuesday. During that time frame we will accumulate anywhere from a quarter of an inch up to an inch!!!

This system will also bring in cooler, more average high temps.