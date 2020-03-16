Sunny St. Patrick’s Day, rain and snow later this week

A cloudy evening is expected area wide as a few light rain and snow showers pass through the area. That activity will push to our east by midnight with clearing skies anticipated heading into Tuesday. Lows will cool into the mid and upper 20s with a wind turning out of the west at 5-15 mph.

We luck out with abundant sunshine on St. Patrick’s Day with highs in the middle 40s. There will be a northwest breeze at 5-15 mph.

Our weather pattern turns unsettled with our first chance for rain and snow moving in early Wednesday where we could start the day with a wintry mix. As temperatures get into the lower 40s by the afternoon and mix we start the day with will turn over to scattered rain showers. Another storm system takes aim at the western Great Lakes Thursday into Friday. Given the current forecast guidance the storm system should begin as mainly rain for most of Northeast Wisconsin by the afternoon on Thursday. As the storm system begins to move to the east colder air on the backside of the storm will change rain over to snow showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

There is still a low confidence on the track of this storm system which means there is uncertainty on where the heaviest snow could fall with this storm. Right now, snow accumulations are looking more likely northwest of Green Bay and the Valley. This area will likely change over the coming days, so stay tuned for the latest information. Below are two computer models showing areas with the highest potential for receiving 3″ or more of snow. Notice there is a significant difference between these models leading to an overall low confidence this far out.





As the system departs on Friday snow showers early in the day will come to an end with clearing skies by the afternoon. Very strong winds are expected out of the north through the day Friday which could gust over 40 mph. This could lead to areas of lakeshore flooding as well as ice shoves on the southern showers of Green Bay and Lake Winnebago.

Much quieter weather builds in for the upcoming weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the lower 30s on Saturday to upper 30s on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to warm back into the middle 40s by early next week.