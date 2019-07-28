Sunny start to Sunday, stormy end?

So far it’s been a very warm and humid weekend with highs well into the 80s. Sunday will follow suit with a gorgeous start to the day with sunshine and light winds.

Our next round of showers and t-storms will move in late Sunday and more so for Sunday night. We are not expecting severe weather but a heavier storm or two is likely. The cold front that is bringing our rain and t-storm chances late Sunday will also bring a big change in our humidity and temperatures.

Monday will be the start of the cool down with highs in the lower 80s. Monday will be breezy day as our air-mass changes out.

By Tuesday we will have an almost fall-like feel to the air will low humidity and highs only in the low 70s.

Dry weather will continue through all of this week as we head into August.

Slow down summer!