Sunny start to the weekend

Skies will clear tonight with some areas of patchy fog possible early Saturday morning. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s to around 60 degrees with lighter winds.

Saturday will begin with some areas of patchy fog, but then we’ll see plenty of sunshine the rest of the day with highs in the lower 80s away from Lake Michigan. Another chance for showers and storms will return on Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

Early next week we will see a good amount of sun with dry conditions on Monday with our next chance for spotty showers and storms on Tuesday.