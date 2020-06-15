Sunny stretch builds heat and humidity

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight a few clouds will continue to be around, but it will be dry. Lows will drop to 52 degrees.

Tomorrow looks like another great day, plus it’s warmer! The afternoon temps bump up to 82 degrees.

We keep the heat coming Wednesday. Sunny and 86 degrees.

Sunny on Thursday again. The only issue will be the humidity returning with a high of 87 degrees.

Our next chance for rain comes Friday when some spotty thunderstorms may be around the area. Another humid day here with an 86 degree high.

The FIRST DAY OF SUMMER is Saturday and it will be humid and 82 degrees. A chance of thunderstorms returns.

Another thunderstorm chance on Sunday and 78 degrees.

More Weather