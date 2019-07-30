Sunny stretch of weather continues, but a rain chance added

A nice break to the humidity arrived behind a cold front Tuesday. Temperatures cooled down to the 60s near Lake Michigan and the low to mid 70s everywhere else.

Any clouds that we have will clear out Tuesday evening leaving clear skies and light winds. Be sure to check out the Delta Aquariid meteor shower Tuesday night. You might need the sweatshirt or light jacket though as temperatures fall to the 40s up north, and low 50s for Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine, comfy humidity, and highs in the mid/upper 70s.

The dry weather will hold through Friday, but we’ve now ADDED a chance for showers and t-storms on Saturday. Sunday is still looking dry. More warmth and humidity will return for the weekend, too.