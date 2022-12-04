From Storm Team 5…

So far it’s been a sunnier but cold start to our weekend. We will round out Sunday with more sunshine. Winds will be turning out of the SW through the day signaling a warmer day compared to Saturday. Expect highs to get into the mid 30s, but SW wind at 10-20 mph will keep us in the 20s for wind chills.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a clipper system which arrives Monday. This system is a fast mover and moisture starved, so we are not expecting a major snowfall. However, the timing could impact the evening commute. We are expecting an 1″ or less to total snowfall.

Have a great Sunday!