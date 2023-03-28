The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Here comes another nice day! Tuesday shows us sunshine again with highs in the lower 40s which will continue to eat away the snow on the ground. West winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Clouds will thicken up tonight as a cold front approaches. Some scattered light snow showers will be attached to this front, and where it accumulates, an inch or less of snow may fall to the ground. The low is 22 degrees.

Any snow will exit to the south early tomorrow. Wednesday will look nice with emerging sunshine again, but it will be breezy and cold for late March with a high of 32 degrees.