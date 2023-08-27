The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A nice end to the weekend on the way in today! High pressure has built in over northern Wisconsin, and that will keep us dry and sunny throughout this entire day.

We also have an area of low pressure to our west, which will provide a couple of sprinkles through this afternoon.

Tonight we clear out and head to bed to mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow we stay sunny and dry until about 5/6pm in the evening, when that area of low pressure will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms through the area before clearing off early Tuesday morning.