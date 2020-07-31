Sunny tomorrow, chance of rain to close the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds may build into the south for tonight, but another gorgeous night in the forecast. Low temperatures drop to around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be slightly warmer than Friday. High temperatures will climb into the low 80s, cooler at the lakeshore.

Sunday brings the next chance of rain to our region. A cold front will sag in from the northwest, bringing rain chances first for areas in the northwoods. The rest will see these showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

A stray shower is possible on Monday to the south. High temperatures only in the low 70s.

Dry weather will last through mid-week with temperatures slowly climbing to end the week.

