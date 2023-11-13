The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s shaping up to be a very nice Monday and an entire workweek! We have an area of high pressure to our southwest which is what is keeping us sunny and dry today. Expect abundant sunshine throughout this entire day.

By tonight, a system moving through our north will bring increased cloud cover through the overnight hours. Cloud cover will stick around through the entire day tomorrow, however, we will see some peeks of sunshine throughout the day.

—

It’s another windy day today as well! With high pressure to our southwest and then an area of low pressure to our north, we get really windy conditions. Winds with this system will be out of the west, pulling in warmer air for this week. We top out around 55 degrees this afternoon here in Green Bay.