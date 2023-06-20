The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure continues to sit off to our allowing for the sunny, dry & warm stretch to continue! We finished up our final day of this year’s Spring season with a little haze, but overall a gorgeous sunny day with high temps in the low 80s! Tonight will be a mild night as well with a low temp all the way up to 62 degrees.

It’s the same story again for tomorrow! We begin the Summer season with lots of sunshine and temps in the mid-80s.