Sunny Wednesday, turning much colder for the weekend

Nice weather will continue tonight across the area as skies remain mostly clear and lows fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with lighter winds.

Our weather will remain dry and sunny Wednesday. Winds will begin to pick up out of the south throughout the day. Those winds will help temperatures push to near 70 degrees by the afternoon with some slightly cooler temperatures right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Late week storm schedule

Clouds will increase on Thursday with rain showers possible late in the day. A strong early season storm will pass to our west Friday and linger across the western Great Lakes through the weekend. This will bring a good chance for rain on Friday with gusty winds and falling temperatures through the afternoon. Highs will then only be in the middle 40s for highs during the weekend. A few spotty showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. If temperatures are cold enough early Sunday a few snow showers could mix in with any light rain is across the area.