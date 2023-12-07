The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Good morning! A warm front built through yesterday bringing mild temperatures into the area for today and the next few days. Look for a few morning clouds give way to abundant sunshine today with highs in the mid 40s any where you go. Overnight, we will start clear with clouds increasing to partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 30s.

Friday will be partly cloudy but the big talking point is highs reaching the lower range of the 50s thanks to stronger winds out of the SW 10-15 mph helping to attract even more mild temperatures. The stronger winds are the result of strengthening storm system that will thicken up clouds Friday night and bring our first onset of precipitation late Friday night. Temperatures will sit in the mid 30s overnight with some in the upper 20s to near 30s.

For this weekend, this storm will mainly stay a rain and wind event for Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The best chance for snow looks to be in N. Central WI, with a chance of some light snow or flurries reaching the area. No accumulating snow is expected for our region as temperatures are looking to be too warm with highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday looks to be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies, with temperatures cooling back to near average.