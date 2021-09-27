Sunshine and 70s take us through the rest of the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure in control of our weather tonight will bring clear skies and light winds to the area. This will allow temperatures to cool into the 30s to the far north with a few spots near 50 for southern areas.

Tuesday: Expect sunny skies and beautiful conditions as highs warm into the low to middle 70s away from the lake. A light southeast breeze will keep lakeshore communities in the 60s.

Beautiful late September weather will take us to the end of the month as highs hold steady in the middle 70s. Friday will bring with it just a few more clouds with temperatures in the 70s. A few spotty rain showers may develop on Saturday, but Sunday will bring a slightly better chance for light rain at times. A lingering shower or two may hold on Monday with temperatures back into the 60s.