The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We take snow out of the forecast Monday! Plan on mostly sunny skies with extra clouds across the north. West winds will be chilly from 10 to 20 miles per hour, and the high will be around 34 degrees. Daytime wind chills will hold in the 20s.

Partly cloudy skies and light winds tonight will lead to cold overnight lows around 17 degrees. There will be very light winds, and that could bring on some isolated areas of fog by tomorrow morning.

A weak clipper system could drop a brief snowfall across the north Tuesday, while the rest of the area goes from morning clouds to late afternoon sunshine. Temps remain a bit below normal around 36 degrees.