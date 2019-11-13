Sunshine and a slow warming trend Thursday

Snow showers will come to an end from west to east this evening. Roads will likely remain quite slick through the overnight hours. Skies will begin to clear late tonight and early Thursday morning. Look for lows in the upper teens for most locations.

Abundant sunshine is in the forecast on Thursday. A slightly milder air mass will help temperatures get into the lower 30s on Thursday. This is still about 10-14 degrees below the average for this time of the year.

Forecast highs Thursday

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with temperatures getting into the low and middle 30s. The weekend will feature temperatures in the mid to upper 30s which is still below average for that time of the year, but much warmer than recent days. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the weekend with a chance for a light mix of rain and snow on Sunday.