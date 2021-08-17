Sunshine and dry weather persist

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another day with sunshine and fairly comfortable humidity for Green Bay and the Fox Valley! Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies with a couple puffy fair weather clouds for the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, with upper 70s by the lake. SSW winds from 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear skies for this evening and tonight with nothing to worry about. Comfortable air remains with the low hitting 61 degrees.

Tomorrow should be another day with sunshine and clouds mixing together in the afternoon. A very low chance for rain will be there, where a stray shower or sprinkle may pop during the second half of the day when the high temp reaches 85 degrees.