Sunshine and mild end to the week, small weekend rain chances

The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the northern portions of the viewing area until 7:00 AM Friday. Temperatures could cool into the 30s which could damage sensitive vegetation.

Tonight: Some cloud cover can be expected through the overnight with lows generally in the 40s. A few spots to the far north could dip into the 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Friday: Another great day is in the forecast as we’ll have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures away from the water will warm to near 70 with a westerly wind.

Temperatures will return to the mid and upper 60s this weekend. A spotty shower or two is possible on Saturday with a few sprinkles into Sunday. Highs warm right back up next week into the middle 70s with dry conditions through Wednesday. Later next week brings our next decent chance for rain.

