Sunshine and mild temperatures continue Tuesday

Nice weather is in the forecast this evening with clear skies and light winds. That will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 30s and low 40s by early Tuesday morning.

Our dry stretch of weather will continue on Tuesday. Winds will start to pick up out of the south at 5-15 mph. Highs will get another boost into the middle 60s for many areas away from Lake Michigan.

Our weather remains dry Wednesday and for much of Thursday before rain will be on the increase late in the day Thursday as highs remain in the 60s. A large storm system will develop late in the work week and move through the Upper Midwest during the weekend. This storm will bring rain to much to the state and as colder air wraps into this storm there could be a few snow showers that mix in for portions of the state. Highs for the weekend will only be in the low to middle 40s.