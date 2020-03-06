Sunshine and mild weather this weekend

Clear skies and light winds are in the forecast tonight. It will be a chilly night for some of us with lows in the mid to upper teens.

A south wind will kick in Saturday afternoon around 10-20 mph. This wind combined with sunny skies will allow temperatures to warm into the mid and upper 40s across most of the area. That south wind could keep lakeshore areas just a touch cooler with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Those gusty winds will turn more out of the southwest on Sunday which will continue to bring in even milder air to the state. That change in wind direction will also allow lakeshore communities to reach into the 40s and low 50s. The last time Green Bay had a high in the 50s was on October 27th when the high was 57°.

A storm system will approach the state on Monday which will bring a chance for rain to the area. It will be mild with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s to begin the new work week. There is a chance some of that rain could change over to a wintry mix Monday night. Drier weather returns on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 40s.

Anther chance for rain and snow mix enters the forecast on Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Rain chances will linger into Thursday, but it will be warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Sunshine makes a return by next Friday with highs still above average in the middle 40s.