The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Very nice weather on Black Friday as sunshine galore will takes temps above normal again. Highs are expected to be in the middle and upper 40s! West winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Mostly clear skies tonight, but temperatures will not drop drastically due to a SW wind from 10 to 15 miles per hour. The low will be around 35 and could hold steady or rise the rest of the night.

Fantastic conditions for a Saturday with mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid 50s. The wind could get a bit gusty at times.

Not quite as nice Sunday as Wisconsin will have scattered rain showers with snow mixing in here and there. It doesn’t appear to be a big accumulation as temperatures will be too warm for it. The high will be around 40 degrees.