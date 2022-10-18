The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Strong winds on Tuesday will gradually lighten through the night. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy across the area. Lows will dip into the 20s northwest of Shawano as the rest of the area cools into the low to middle 30s.

Wednesday: We’ll start to see more sunshine by the afternoon, but it remains cool with highs stuck in the upper 40s for most areas. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures will start to rise the rest of the week and through the weekend getting close to 70 by Sunday! Dry weather will take us through most of the weekend with a rain chance returning for most of the area by early next week.