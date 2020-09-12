Sunshine and warmer air on the way

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light rain showers will exit the region in the next couple of hours. The main focus of the rain will be areas west of the Fox Cities. Tonight, a shower is possible north, but the vast majority stay dry with cloudy conditions. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day in Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday. High temperatures in the afternoon get into the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler Monday with a weak cold front dropping in from Canada. Sunshine will last throughout the day with highs in the upper 60s.

Warmer air than enters the region for both Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures get into the upper 70s.

