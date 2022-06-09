The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Beside a mention of patchy early morning fog, fantastic weather returns to us Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid and upper 70s. Comfortable humidity and a breeze developing in the afternoon from the NW at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Winds go down this evening and tonight and there will just be a few clouds peppered across the sky. There is a small rain chance under those clouds but many will be dry. The low is 53 degrees.

Friday we get partly sunny skies and highs back to the mid and upper 70s. We’ll be watching a chance for the southern half of the area to get a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.