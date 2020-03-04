Sunshine before a messy Thursday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Another great winter day on tap for Wednesday as bright sunshine returns again. Still a chilly breeze from time to time, but highs should be pretty close to yesterday in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Tonight, clear skies will give way to increasing clouds during the evening. That will lead to a chance for a wintry mix late, prior to daybreak on Thursday. Lows fall to 27 degrees.

As we get the day going tomorrow with slightly below freezing temps, some snow showers will likely be around – but as temps warm along a warm front, that snow will quickly transition to rain. The rest of the day will be breezy, and dry in the afternoon. By the evening, the center of the system coming through could bring more spotty flurries or sprinkles to end the day.

Snow accumulation looks minor tomorrow morning. Far to the north, an inch or two is possible. Further south, snow mixing to rain will cut totals, likely only dampening pavement and not accumulating. ANY SNOW WILL MELT later in the day as highs climb to the 40s.







A bright, windy and mild end to the week. Nice weather returns Friday through the weekend, and highs will bump up each day. 30s for Friday, 40s for Saturday, and 50s for Sunday! Take a look:

