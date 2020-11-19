Sunshine starts to build into early parts of the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High clouds will persist into tonight until the cold front to our west passes. Winds do subside overnight as well. Low temperatures get into the upper 30s.

The Friday forecast will be cooler, however still running above average. Highs get into the mid 40s with wind out of the west at 10-15 mph.

Gun-Deer Opener looking dry to start of the weekend. Highs into the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be something to watch. Although the day will start off dry, clouds will build throughout the day potentially giving way to a wintry mix in the evening.

