The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Stubborn low level clouds quickly burnt off my the afternoon, giving way to area wide sunshine. Overnight expecting some redevelopment of some clouds, so expect mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Some patchy frost is possible further North and West from Green Bay you go.

Tomorrow expect any cloud coverage to burn off quickly leaving us with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon as high pressure drifts off to the east. High temperatures stick in the upper 50s. Overnight clouds increase from west to east as our nest weather maker approaches.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds to start, but hit or miss rain arrives by the afternoon. Warmest day of the week with highs in the low 60s across the area. Rain becomes more scattered overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Watching the chance of a passing rain chance Friday and Sunday, but otherwise we stay dry the rest of the week.