Sunshine for Sunday, high heat next week

From Storm Team 5…

Beautiful day on the way as high pressure brings lots of sunshine back to the forecast. We’ll have a little humidity to deal with Sunday, but not too terrible, otherwise you can expect highs reaching 85 degrees.

Tonight, there will be a few passing clouds, and it’s not impossible to see a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight. Overnight low temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s.

A hot, humid, and breezy day for Monday. Skies will be partly sunny for most of the area, but later in the day (afternoon and evening) that a cold front will bring a chance for shower and thunderstorms mainly in the north of Green Bay. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees!

Another muggy day Tuesday with temperatures around 88 degrees in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies carry us through the day.

A better chance for rain will be on Wednesday. A frontal boundary setting up across the state will flare up scattered showers and t-storms. Clouds and showers should tamper the heat a bit as we top out at 85 degrees, still feeling that humidity.

Thursday will also bring a few showers or storms along that same boundary. Temperatures increase a little to 87 degrees.

Friday should be a nice day, more sunshine returns to the forecast with a high near 88 degrees. Expect it to be muggy!

Saturday, we could see a pop-up shower, but otherwise it will stay mostly sunny with a high of 85.