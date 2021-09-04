Sunshine for Sunday to go along with a small rain chance

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clearing skies will continue to work in after a cloudy Saturday. Low temperatures will be cooler back into the low to mid-50s.

Sunday and Labor Day: More sunshine will be present on Sunday for Northeast Wisconsin. However, there is the possibility of a few showers and storms popping in the afternoon and evening along a weak cold front. The majority of us will remain dry. High temperatures get into the mid-70s.

Labor Day is likely the best day of the long weekend. Abundant sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.

Next Week: Showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday with a passing low-pressure system. Temperatures will also settle into the 70s all week, with the humidity remaining low after Tuesday.