The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Canadian high pressure will deliver us a great day Tuesday! Dry air in from the north will take away our cloud cover and bring sunshine instead. Plan on melting snow with highs in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees, a few thin clouds return later in the afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy and quiet with a seasonable low of 22 degrees.

Some partial sunshine for Wednesday, but plan on more clouds than sun. Highs stay mild around the 40 degree mark.

Thursday will be cloudy and quiet during the day, but snow is expected to return after 9pm and continue into Friday. 37 degrees is the high.

The storm will make its biggest impact during the morning of Friday, taking snow away around 6pm in the evening. The high is around 32 degrees, so plan on all snow instead of a mix or drizzle like the last event.