The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A gorgeous day as the week wraps up with plenty of sunshine! Friday will just bring a few clouds across the north in the morning, then all sun in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The only downside to the day may be the NW winds that become gusty from 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Plan on fantastic weather tonight with mostly clear skies and relaxing winds. It will be sweatshirt weather as temps fall into the mid 40s overnight.

Saturday will start with some sunshine with incoming clouds during the day. Eventually we have a rain chance arriving around midday and lasting through the second half of the day. Rain chances favor communities south of Green Bay. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will have similar forecast as there will be a few showers especially in southern spots, but time during the day where it will be dry and partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.