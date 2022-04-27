The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We are on record low watch this morning as temperatures start in the 20s across our communities. Most records may not be reached because of some clouds and a north wind that held too high last night.

After a cold morning, there will be mostly sunny skies emerging Wednesday. The sun will take highs up a bit into the mid and upper 40s, and around 40 by the lakeshore since there will be an on-shore northeast wind in the afternoon.

Tonight will be cool again as lows settle to around 30 degrees, cooler in the northwoods in the low 20s. Mostly clear skies with a few more clouds in southern areas.

Thursday has partly cloudy skies in the morning that turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon as a warm front lifts into the state. Along that front will be a chance for a rain shower later in the day and into a part of the night. High increase a bit more to 50 degrees.