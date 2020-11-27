Sunshine is here to stay

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Similar to yesterday, Black Friday will start off with some cloud cover that will clear up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler today following the weak cold front that passed last night. Highs around 40 degrees.

Sunshine builds to open up the weekend on Saturday as high pressure passes to the south. High temperatures remain above average into the upper 40s.

Clouds will enter to close the weekend as cooler temperatures will settle in to open next week. High temperatures will only be in the lows 30s to go along with gusty conditions.