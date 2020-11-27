Sunshine is here to stay

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Similar to yesterday, Black Friday will start off with some cloud cover that will clear up in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little bit cooler today following the weak cold front that passed last night. Highs around 40 degrees.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Sunshine builds to open up the weekend on Saturday as high pressure passes to the south. High temperatures remain above average into the upper 40s.

Clouds will enter to close the weekend as cooler temperatures will settle in to open next week. High temperatures will only be in the lows 30s to go along with gusty conditions.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Hallum's hat trick leads Gamblers past Chicago

Conference contenders dominate in girls basketball openers

Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

More Weather